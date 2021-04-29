close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2021

Gold prices fall Rs700/tola

Business

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market dropped Rs700/tola to Rs103,900/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Wednesday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs600 to Rs89,078, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates declined $15 to $1,765/ounce.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,350/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,157.40, it added.

