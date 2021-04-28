Scrapping of actions against Qazi Faez Isa, family by SC: Rabbani asks president, PM, law minister to quit

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Senator Mian Raza Rabbani Tuesday demanded the resignations of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan following the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) in Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s review petition against its earlier order.

“Not only President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan but also his legal team led by Law Minister Farogh Naseem should resign following the verdict of the Supreme Court in review petition of Justice Qazi Faez Isa,” he said while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday. Raza Rabbani said that the setting aside of the reference vide its order dated 19.6.2020 and the short order by the Supreme Court, raises serious questions on mala fide of the Executive in trying to malign and defame the independent and upright judges.

As a consequence of these two judgments, he said that it is demanded that the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, who filed this reference without the application of mind, which have now been declared to be ‘tainted with mala fide’ by the Supreme Court, tender his resignation forthwith for willfully bringing into disrepute and scandalising the superior judiciary, with mala fide intent to further the political agenda of his party and its allies.

Rabbani said the annulment of the references bodes well and shall uphold the rule of law without any fear. He said the short order of the Supreme Court, allowing the review petitions, filed in the matter of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, augurs well for the independence of judiciary.