Shahbaz demands prices cut during Ramazan

LAHORE: President PMLN and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has demanded inexpensive food items for the people during Ramazan.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that the prices of food, fruits and other essentials should be reduced. He said that the method of supplying sugar to the Utility Stores should be simplified and the quality of goods should be improved.

In the situation of corona, the queues of sugar were a threat as well as an insult to the people during Ramazan. The crowds in the bazaars have to be stopped especially and arrangements have to be made to celebrate Eid while ensuring safety of lives of the people during the intensity of corona.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif received a telephone call by Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq. Shahbaz Sharif thanked Sirajul Haq and expressed goodwill towards him. In addition, both the leaders discussed prevailing situation of the country and surge in corona.

Meanwhile, senior leader of ANP Ghulam Ahmad Bilour has called PMLN president and leader of the opposition in National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif here on Tuesday.

Ghulam Ahmad Bilour congratulated Mian Shahbaz Sharif on his release and expressed good wishes for him.

PMLN President Mian Shahbaz Sharif thanked Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and appreciated his good wishes. Both the leaders also discussed ongoing political situation and also talked about the surge in corona wave in the country.