‘Govt may collapse if MQM-P withdraws support of seven seats’

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s leader Aamir Khan said on Tuesday if the party withdrew its support of seven seats in the National Assembly, the federal government might collapse.

While addressing an electoral rally in NA-249, where the party’s candidate Mursaleen Ahmed is contesting the by-polls, Amir Khan said though the 2018 general elections were rigged and stolen, but the residents of the NA-249 would not allow to steal Karachi’s mandate again in this by-polls. He said the MQM-P wanted to tell Pakistan People’s Party that elections were imminent but they would take the urban province. The MQM-P leader said the PPP has turned the city into ruins for the past 12 years.

Amir further said, “On the other hand, people who have been rejected by the people in the 2018 and facing NAB’s cases, have been contesting April 29 by-polls.” Meanwhile, former city mayor, Waseem Akhtar, said 14 National Assembly seats have been snatched from MQM-P in 2018 general elections but the party would regain it with the support of Karachiites. “When there were 18 towns in Karachi, the MQM-P did record development work in the metropolis,” said Akhtar. “This time, without resources and authority, I have spent Rs300 billion on the city,” he added.