Tue Apr 27, 2021
Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss peace, transit trade

National

ISLAMABAD: A high level delegation, led by Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq, had comprehensive meetings with Afghan Special Representative for Pakistan Omar Dawood Zai and Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib. According to an official report during the meeting bilateral relations peace talks transit trade and counterterrorism measures came under discussion. Both sides pledged to enhance counterterrorism measures.

