Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss peace, transit trade

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A high level delegation, led by Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq, had comprehensive meetings with Afghan Special Representative for Pakistan Omar Dawood Zai and Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib. According to an official report during the meeting bilateral relations peace talks transit trade and counterterrorism measures came under discussion. Both sides pledged to enhance counterterrorism measures.