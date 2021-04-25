Four held for killing man during robbery bid

KARACHI: Police on Saturday arrested a group of four robbers for allegedly killing a man in front of his children during a house robbery bid in Shah Latif Town on March 25.

Police said the suspects shot and killed the victim, Wazir Ali, for putting up resistance during the robbery bid. The suspects, Munibur Rehman, Sohail, Amjad and Sher Ali, were also involved in various street crime cases and robberies, police added. Cases have been registered against them while an investigation is under way.

Two injured as water tanker hits car: Two people were critically injured after a speedy water tanker hit a car in Landhi No 3 on the night between Friday and Saturday.

The injured were taken to a nearby private hospital for medical treatment. Police arrested the tanker driver and cleaner, and impounded the vehicle, adding that the accident apparently took place due to overspeeding. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.