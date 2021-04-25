Protest held against killing of 5 Kashmiris

Islamabad: A sit-in followed by protest rally was held under the aegis of Institute of Dialogue Development & Diplomatic Studies (IDDDS) here in front of Central Press Club, Muzaffarabad, says a press release.

The protest was held after the Indian forces killed five Kashmiri freedom fighters at Shopian-outskirts of Srinagar.

Protesters were holding banners and placards depicted the excruciating situation of Kashmiris besides demanded swift accountability of Indian forces and reparations to be made for victims’ families.

Protesters were of the view that Indian draconian laws in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) like UAPA, PSA and Armed Force Special Power Act give impunity to Indian army led to violation of human rights in IIOJK.

Addressers on the occasion demanded justice for killings of innocent Kashmiris by Indian army akin to justice has been served to Geroge Flyod. Moreover, they alluded to sacrifices Kashmiris have been made for their right to self-determination since long.