TAD secretary visits historical monuments

LAHORE : Secretary Tourism & Archaeology Department (TAD) Ehsan Bhutta visited different historical and heritage monuments in Lahore on Saturday to witness progress of development by Archaeology Directorate.

According to the Tourism & Archaeology Department spokesman, during his day-long visit, the Secretary inspected ongoing renovation work at Chauburji Gardens, Nadira Begum Tomb near Hazrat Mian Mir Shrine, Khan Bahadur Khan Tomb in Railway Colony, Ali Mardan Khan Tomb (Railways locomotive area), Surru Wala tomb, Auqaf's Shahi Masjid and Ishan Mosque/Tomb in Begumpura area.

Secretary Tourism & Archaeology Department directed that work on Chauburji, Nadira Begum and Khan Bhahdur Khan Tomb be completed by 15th June so that these historic projects could be inaugurated eventually.

He appreciated progress of artisans of Archeology Directorate and issued instructions for further improvement.

Director Archaeology Maqsood Malik and Deputy Director Anjum Quershi briefed him on progress. Ehsan Bhtta said that "Matter of closure of Ali Mardan Shah Tomb by Railways authorities will be raised before concerned quarters".

He directed the director archaeology to meet Divisional Superintendent Railways, Lahore to get it opened under a mutually-agreed MOU which forces both parties to keep the tomb open for general public.

He also visited Surru Wala Tomb and shown his displeasure on growth of wild plants there, directing the staff of archaeology to remove the same. "Plant flowers and install information boards at the tomb", directed the Secretary.