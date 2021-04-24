Nathiagali as headquarters of proposed Bagan Tehsil opposed

ABBOTTABAD: The Galliyat Action Committee (GAC) has expressed concern over the proposed declaration of Nathiagali as sub-divisional headquarters of proposed Bagan Tehsil in Galliyat valley and demanded that a final decision should be taken with the consent of majority of the union councils.

A committee delegation, drawn from seven out of 10 union councils of Galliyat, met Abbottabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah here on Friday over the issue. The delegation members voiced objection to the administration’s proposal for declaring Nathiagali as sub divisional headquarters of the proposed tehsil.

Led by M.M Rashid Awan, Sardar Saeed Anwar, Sardar Ayaz, Malik Gulzeb Awan, Sardar Jehangir Advocate, Sardar Ayub, Sardar Dil Nawaz, Sardar Aurangezeb, Shaukat Naseem, Sardar Ishfaque and others believes that Nathiagali does not suit to seven out of 10 union councils of lower Galliyat as sub-divsional heardquarters and asked for reconsidering the decision.

They said that Harno seems to be central point to be declared as sub-divisional headquarters while Abbottabad is easily accessible to the majority of the population. The delegation members asked the administration to resolve this issue and end the unrest among the population. The deputy commissioner assured the delegation that a final decision would be made with the consensus.

Earlier, the Galliyat Action Committee members met Hazara Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud and handed him a unanimous resolution on the issue. It may be mentioned here that the local administration has proposed creation of a tehsil which will be called Bagan. It will comprise of 10 union councils of Abbottabad district namely Sarbhana, Phalkot, Beeran Gali, Bagnotar, Kuthwal, Bagh, Namli Maira, Nagri Bala, Nathiagali and Tajwal.

The proposed tehsil will have seven patwar circles, including Beeran Gali, Malach, Nagri Bala, Namli Maira, Phalkot, Sarbhana and Tajwal in the jurisdiction of Kanungo circle Bagan. Bagnoter and Dungagali police stations would be included in the summary for the proposed tehsil which will have an area of 260.22 square kilometres.