Complex issues

Foreign policy is too complex an issue to be discussed by ministers with a political or extremist religious party protesting on the streets. This crisis in which Pakistan has been involved is a self-inflicted wound. It was highly irresponsible for federal ministers and others to get involved with an extremist group. Diplomatic relations exist between the countries that enjoy cordial relations and between those that have tense relations. Even countries engaged in war have to sit at the table with their adversaries to negotiate the terms of ceasefire. We cannot isolate ourselves from the comity of nations.

Zia exploited religion to push us into a proxy war and his legacy still haunts us. We are still fighting to eradicate terrorism and sectarian divide from the country. Unfortunately, those at the helm of affairs of governance, are not aware of the diplomatic norms and channels through which delicate issues between countries are resolved or discussed. This ignorance leads to chaos and extremism in a country.

Ali Malik Tariq

Lahore