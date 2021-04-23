Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan, reiterated Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday as Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Ali Khil called on him. Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the army chief and the Afghan envoy, during their meeting at the General Headquarters (GHQ), exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghan peace process, enhanced bilateral security and defence cooperation and effective border management between the two countries.

"Our sole aim is helping Afghans achieve a peaceful, sovereign, democratic, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan," the COAS said.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to conflict prevention in the region and the relentless support provided in the Afghan peace process, the ISPR added.