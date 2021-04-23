Sikh Yatrees return to India

LAHORE: Some 818 Sikh pilgrims have returned to India after completing Yatra in 10 days or so in Lahore. Additional Secretary Shrines Tariq Wazir Khan, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, Pardhan Sardar Satwant Singh, Amir Hashmi and other members of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee bade farewell to the guests at Wagah Border. On the occasion, the Sikhs pilgrims raised slogans in favour of Pakistan and Sikh-Muslim friendship.

The Sikh pilgrims’ leaders said that the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) was taking good care of their holy places. And the Sikhs and Hindus living here in Pakistan are very happy and satisfied with the steps taken by the government and the board.