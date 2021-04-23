close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2021

Sikh Yatrees return to India

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2021

LAHORE: Some 818 Sikh pilgrims have returned to India after completing Yatra in 10 days or so in Lahore. Additional Secretary Shrines Tariq Wazir Khan, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, Pardhan Sardar Satwant Singh, Amir Hashmi and other members of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee bade farewell to the guests at Wagah Border. On the occasion, the Sikhs pilgrims raised slogans in favour of Pakistan and Sikh-Muslim friendship.

The Sikh pilgrims’ leaders said that the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) was taking good care of their holy places. And the Sikhs and Hindus living here in Pakistan are very happy and satisfied with the steps taken by the government and the board.

Latest News

More From Pakistan