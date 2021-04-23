Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday told the Afghan envoy that “peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

He made the remarks as Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Ali Khil called on the Army chief at the General Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghan peace process, enhanced bilateral security and defence cooperation and effective border management between the two brotherly countries were discussed.

The Army chief reiterated that “peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan”. “Our sole aim is helping Afghan’s achieve a peaceful, sovereign, democratic, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.”

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region and relentless support provided in Afghan peace process.