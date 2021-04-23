close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 23, 2021

Rising cases

Newspost

 
April 23, 2021

The entire world is witnessing a sudden surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday (April 20), the country reported more than a hundred deaths. It is unfortunate that many people are still ignoring SOPs. They don’t wear a face mask or maintain a six-foot distance.

The government should ensure that everyone is following SOPs so that people can save themselves from this deadly virus.

Hammal Naseer Nigwari

Balnigwar

Latest News

More From Newspost