The coronavirus outbreak has had devastating effects on Pakistan’s education sector. The continuous closure of education institutions has broken all the dreams of students, especially those who belong to poor families as they are now forced to discontinue their education. Many students dropped out because they had to find a job to support their families. Even though many education institutions shifted to online classes, no one really thought about low-income families. How can students who are not financially strong afford to buy a smartphone or pay for internet connection in order to attend online classes?

One is not against the decision of school closures. There is no doubt that this harsh decision was made to keep students and teachers safe. However, the authorities should provide assistance to all those families who cannot bear the expenses of online classes. If proper steps are not taken in a timely manner, the country will end up facing the worst education crisis.

Muhammad Jan Jatoi

Larkana