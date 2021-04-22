Vaccination of 50-59 age group people starts in Lahore

LAHORE: Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Ms Sarah Aslam visited Expo Centre vaccination as Punjab started vaccination of 50-59 age group people here on Wednesday.

The secretary met vaccination teams and visited different counters where people were getting vaccination. She talked to citizens and took their feedback about the vaccination process.

The secretary PSH Department said, “The purpose of the visit is to review the process of vaccination. People must get themselves registered at 1166 for vaccination. Adequate stock of vaccine is available. People must visit designated centres with pin code and centre name. People of 50-59 years of age must wait for the message. As per directions from Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, people will be vaccinated phase-wise.

However, people of over 65 age group can visit the centres with CNIC. The government has arranged special home vaccination service for people of over 70 years of age.