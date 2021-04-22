10 uplift schemes approved for Punjab

LAHORE: Provincial Development Working Party approved ten development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs1,52,208.239 million. These schemes were approved in the 34th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included as Establishment of University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technologies (UAEET) Sialkot at the cost of Rs16,949.470 million, provision of missing facilities, upgrade of DHQ Hospital to Teaching Hospital DG Khan at the cost of Rs5,452.826 million, Punjab Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Improvement Project (PIPIP) (World Bank Assisted) (Revised) at the cost of Rs67,458.999 million, rehabilitation of Faisalabad — Satiana Road from By-Pass upto Tandilianwala (Phase-I, Km No.13.93 to 34.54, Length 20.61 Km), District Faisalabad at the cost of Rs500.000 million, rehabilitation/improvement of roads from MC Limits upto Ring Road Faisalabad (Road Work) L=22.67 km (21.62 km), Faisalabad. (A) Faisalabad Jaranwala Road, L= 3.62 km; (B) Faisalabad Satiana Road, L=7.54 km; (C) Faisalabad Jhang Road, L=7.10 km (D) Faisalabad Samundri Road L= 3.36 km at the cost of Rs. 1,115.089 million while Promotion of Climate Smart High Value Agriculture (PCS-HVA) at the cost of Rs13,515.500 million, Sustainable Productivity Enhancement through Promotion of Climate Smart and Efficient Mechanized Farming Practices at the cost of Rs3,822.655 million, Water Productivity Enhancement through Resource Conservation Technologies at the cost of Rs27,493.852 million, Dualization of Lilla Interchange (M-2) via PD Khan to Jhelum i/c Bypasses (02 nos) Length= 128.00 KM District Jhelum at the cost of Rs13,947.903 million and Construction of Metalled Road from Kharar Buzdar to Bewata (24ft wide) Length=38.00KM District DG Khan at the cost of Rs1,951.945 million and recommended to Federal Government for inclusion in PSDP.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, senior chief (Coord), assistant chief coordination and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.