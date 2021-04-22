Baffa-Pakhal begins fortnightly cleanliness drive

MANSEHRA: Baffa-Pakhal tehsil administration launched a fortnightly cleanliness drive by the order of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday.

“We have launched the cleanliness drive to remove construction material dumped on roadsides and garbage scattered anywhere in the tehsil, besides other activities,” Tehsil Municipal Officer Mazhar Awan told reporters. He said that during the cleanliness drive, walk chalking in the Baffa town and various parts of Siran other areas would also be removed.“The basic purpose of this cleanliness drive is the beautification of towns and cities and we will also remove the speed-bumps built on various roads by locals in parts of the tehsil,” said Awan.

He said that awareness sessions would also be organised with local communities where they would be sensitised to keep their streets, roads and towns clean and not dump garbage there. “People should extend their help to TMA in making cities and towns pollution-free and this is only possible when they start properly disposing of garbage, instead throwing it on roads and streets,” he added.