Four more die of COVID-19 in Swat

MINGORA: Four more patients died of coronavirus in the district on Wednesday. With the new casualties, the fatalities from the coronavirus reached 216 in the district.

Officials of the Health Department said that 155 patients infected by COVID-19 were under treatment at the Saidu Teaching Hospital.

They said that four COVID-19 patients died while battling for life for the last several days at the hospital. They said that all the dead belonged to various areas of Swat district.

The officials added that 37 new patients were admitted to the hospital while 26 were discharged after their complete recovery from the viral infection.

The officials said that more suspected patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and ignoring the government guidelines to stem the virus.

They appealed the people to follow SOPs to protect their own and others’ precious lives.