Neck-deep in expenses

In our country, businesses use the month of Ramazan for making huge profits. Since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, many people have been struggling to meet their monthly expenses. In Ramazan, their challenges are doubled as the prices of almost all items increase. The prices of sugar, fruit and vegetables have increased significantly because of which people are unable to buy these items.

It is also important to mention here that many non-Muslim countries offer discounts during special events and religious festivals. On the other hand, in our country, prices are increased so that profiteers can earn high profits. The government is not taking any action to deal with this matter. It does make promises but doesn’t do anything to deliver on those promises.

Zainab Batool

Karachi