Rouhani wants to boost bilateral ties with Pakistan

By News Desk

TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday expressed his country’s commitment to further enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan in the fields of trade, investment and border management.

The views were expressed as Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on Rouhani at the Presidential Palace in Tehran, the Foreign Office said.

Qureshi, on behalf of President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, conveyed a message of goodwill to Rouhani and the brotherly Iranian nation.

The foreign minister said under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, the government was committed to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran as well as promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

He discussed with the Iranian president various ways to further strengthen the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran. He said the two countries had a cordial, close and strong relationship based on common history, culture, religion and language.

He said the Pakistani leadership paid tribute to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Rouhani for their continued support to Pakistan’s stance regarding the people of Kashmir. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi was also present in the meeting.

Separately, Qureshi held a meeting with the Pak-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group Chairman Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani at the Tehran National Parliament House. Farahani warmly received the foreign minister on his arrival.

In the meeting, Qureshi and Farahani emphasised the need to mobilise the parliamentary friendship groups of their respective countries. Qureshi told the leader that Pakistan valued its ties with Iran based on common religious and cultural values.

Pak-Iran bilateral relations, parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan and Iran and issues of mutual interest were discussed. The two sides agreed to exchange parliamentary delegations between Pakistan and Iran.