Every citizen worried about chaos in country: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Criticising the government, PMLN leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday said if the government had to negotiate with the TLP then why it was banned and maintained that everybody was concerned about chaos in the country.

Talking to the media after appearing in the accountability court here, he said the prime minister was still not ready to accept his responsibility adding that if he had the guts, then he would have come to the parliament and made a policy statement.

He said the nation was still clueless about what happened in Lahore during the holy month of Ramazan. “We are even clueless about the talks and the agreements reached between the government and the protesters. He asked why the government had decided to hold talks with a group it had banned.

“You never see such behaviour in any democracy. We need to discuss who promised to expel the French ambassador. This should be discussed in the Parliament.” He remarked that such promises should have been made in the Parliament where national issues were discussed. “This is what happens when the National Assembly has been paralyzed. The prime minister remains absent, while his ministers and advisers lie in the assemblies,” Abbasi said. He also criticised the recent federal cabinet reshuffle terming it a useless activity. “There is no difference of opinion between Pakistan and the Muslim world on Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW),” Abbasi said.