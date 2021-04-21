South Punjab Secretariat takes initiatives in health, education, social sectors

MULTAN: The South Punjab Administrative Secretariat has taken major initiatives in health, education and social sectors development.

The initiatives were discussed and approved during South Punjab Administrative Secretariat’s first regular meeting chaired by newly appointed south Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar at sub-secretariat on Tuesday.

According to plan, the South Punjab Education Department (SPED) has taken an initiative on out of school children and has planned introducing evening school classes exclusively for out of school children.

The south Punjab Health Department (SPHD) has been working on upgrading Basic Health Units with a key focus in Taunsa Sharif. All the secretaries of respective departments attended the meeting. The meeting deeply reviewed south Punjab development schemes.

Addressing the meeting, Saqib Zafar said the Punjab Chief Minister has a personal interest in the development of the region. He said it is a priority to give real relief to the people by enhancing the pace of development projects.

He directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources for the care of coronavirus patients. The ACS said Nishtar Hospital is providing ideal medical facilities to coronavirus patients. The transfer of power to lower levels is aimed at accelerating the development process, he added. The fruits of South Punjab Secretariat have started reaching the people, he maintained. He said special attention is being paid to the establishment of mother and child care hospitals in the south Punjab.

He said the secretariat is a means to accelerate this journey of construction and development. On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Bazdar, the sub-secretariat will use its full capabilities and powers to ensure the rights of the people of South Punjab and improve the infrastructure, he said.

He maintained basic facilities including health and education would be provided in backward areas and tribal areas on priority basis. He said the Chief Minister Punjab being a resident of the region is well aware of the problems of the people here and therefore South Punjab Secretariat has a huge responsibility to provide relief to citizens. All the departments should play their full role in fulfilling this responsibility which is on the shoulders of the sub-secretariat.

Saqib Zafar said devolution of power to lower level is aimed at accelerating the process of development. Eradication of red tape culture and timely completion of public welfare schemes is a challenge which will be completed in any case so that the fruits of South Punjab Secretariat. Reach the people in the true sense.

Briefing the ACS, the south Punjab Health Secretary Ajmal Bathi said that 66 patients are admitted in 95 available beds of ICU. He said out of 88 available ventilators, 57 are in use. Similar medical facilities are being provided in Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan, the secretary said.

Up-gradation of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Taunsa as District Hospital is in full swing on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, he informed the meeting. Under the vision of the Chief Minister, Barthi rural Health Center is also being upgraded to the level of Tehsil Hospital.

Briefing the ACS, the south Punjab Education Secretary Ehtsham Anwar said an evening schooling scheme is being launched in South Punjab for poor out-of-school children. A helpline is also being set up in South Punjab to inform out-of-school children to increase literacy rate, he said.

Ehtesham said a web magazine "Roshni" has been launched from South Punjab to highlight the writing ability of the students. An exclusive lesson has been added in sixth class syllabus to highlight the need and importance of greenry, he said.

Secretary Irrigation Capt. R Mushtaq Ahmed said work was underway on feasibility of dam and four pond areas to make rain water usable in tribal area. The south Punjab Secretary Forests Sarfraz Khan Magsi said a forest project is underway in the region on an area of 1,100 acres this year which will help in realizing the dream of Clean and Green Pakistan.

The south Punjab ACS also visited the proposed site and reviewed the progress of the project. Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair also gave a detailed briefing on the project.