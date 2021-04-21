Courts in Mardan sealed due to growing Covid-19 cases

MARDANR: The district courts in Mardan were sealed on Tuesday following an increase in Covid cases among the lawyers.

An official said the district administration sealed all the courts in Mardan as well as bar rooms till further order to prevent the spread of the Covid. “The district administration closed local courts due to the increasing numbers of corona positive cases and to control the spread of Covid-19,” a notification issued from the office of deputy commissioner said. It was stated in the notification that in view of the increasing number of positive cases of corona at local courts in the light of instructions issued by the National Command and Control Centre (NCCC), Deputy Commissioner Mardan

Habibullah Arif under section 8 and 21 of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act. 2020 closed the entire Courts of Mardan district including District and Sessions Courts,