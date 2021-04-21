Outlaws arrested

Islamabad: Islamabad police on Tuesday arrested seven outlaws. Under directions of SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, the police launched a crackdown against criminals at different localities of the district.

According to details, Sabzi Mandi police arrested two accused Zahir Ullah and Sayam and recovered two 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Homicide unit police arrested accused Waleed arfaqat and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Banigala police arrested two accused Ehatsham and Akhtar Zada involved in illegally cylinder gas filling.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed person and further investigation is underway from them. During a special crackdown police teams arrested two offenders from various areas of the city.

Meanwhile, Khanna Police has arrested two members of criminals involved in dacoities and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Sub-Inspector Kamal Khan along with other officials which successfully busted two members’ dacoit gang involved in snatching valuables at gun point. They have been identified as Rizwan Tariq and Danyal Raisat.