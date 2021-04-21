Pindiites facing shortage of gas at ‘seher’, ‘iftar’ timings

Rawalpindi : Since the advent of Ramazan gas supply to domestic consumers has vanished during ‘sehri’ and ‘iftari’ in many parts of the city and cantonment board localities.

In rains, kitchen stoves went off in different localities including Muslim Town, Dhoke Paracha, Dhoke Kashmirian, Sadiqabad, Khanna Pull, Adiala Road, Defense Road, Hill View Lane, Saleha Street, Mubarak Lane and Tulsa creating problems for the housewives in preparation of ‘sehri’ and ‘iftar’ times.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Customer Services In-Charge (Rawalpindi Region) Marvez Khan told ‘The News’ that we have increased gas pressure in all areas especially for the holy month of Ramazan. “The consumers of some of the areas are facing problems due to rains for some days. The gas pressure will smooth within days, he assured. “I have sent my field staff to different areas where gas pressure issues have surfaced, the matter would be resolved,” he said.

The residents of affected localities are seen in search of alternatives for the natural gas in ‘sehri’ and ‘iftari’ times. They are searching for coal, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders besides purchasing naan and roti from tandoors. The majority of ‘Tandoors’ are also using LPG cylinders in ‘sehri’ and ‘iftari’ times.

The residents of affected localities said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned of a shortage of gas but the relevant ministries failed to tackle the issue. The consumers have appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take up this issue seriously to provide natural gas for domestic consumers at least in ‘sehri’ and ‘iftari’ times.