Learning losses

The Sindh government has announced to keep schools closed for another 10 days. It is a good decision which has been taken to ensure the safety of students. However, the authorities haven’t done anything about the quality of online classes. In our country where many households still don’t own electronic gadgets, online learning is a big challenge. Many parents have stopped sending their children to schools because they cannot afford the expenses of online classes – a separate smartphone, high-speed internet connection, etc. It is quite unfortunate to observe that government officials don’t come forward to help people who have to deal with every problem on their own. School closures are essential to contain the spread of the virus. But it is equally important to pay attention to the problems being faced by a majority of students.

Sidra Rasool

Sukkur