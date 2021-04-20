‘Ehsaas’ to provide Sehri, Iftar meals to deserving people

Karachi: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has expressed optimism for the Ehsaas-Saylani Langar Scheme — one of the projects of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Ehsaas programme to construct shelter homes and combat hunger throughout the country. He said this on Monday during a meeting with Chairman Saylani Welfare Trust Maulana Basheer Ahmed Farooqui at the Governor House, and directed the chairman to make arrangements for Iftar and Sehri meals for the deserving people during the month of Ramadan. He said the scheme was inaugurated in October 2019 Prime Minister Imran Khan, and had no comparison to others anywhere in the world. Over 100 soup kitchens had been established in different parts of the country in the first phase under the poverty alleviation plan, and the facility would also be expanded to other areas of the country. Ismail said Islam was a centre of peace and security as its teachings called for maintaining cordial and friendly relations with other human beings.