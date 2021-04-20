Violence no solution to problems: PUC

ISLAMABAD: Leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Monday said that it owns a very explicit and clear stance from day one that violence does not solve issues and problems.

"Violence has only harmed Pakistan and its people and PUC does not support violence from any side and is willing to cooperate for the protection of Namoos-e-Risalat at every forum with respective endeavours," the PUC leaders said in a joint statement.

The PUC said legislation and effective measures at the world level for the protection of Namoos-e-Risalat is the only solution on a permanent basis and Pakistan Ulema Council is committed and dedicated for cooperation at any level and forum in accordance with the undertaking of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PUC leadership including Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Special Aide to Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and Middle East, and other office-bearers including Maulana Abdul Karim Nadeem, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Qazi Matiullah Saeedi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Potafi, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Abu Bakar Sabri, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Aseed-ur-Rehman Saeed, Maulana Abdul Hakim Athar, Maulana Hassan Ahmad Hussaini, Mian Rashid Munir, Maulana Saadullah Ludhianvi, Mufti Muhammad Omar Farooq, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi and Maulana Aqeel Zubair said that what happened in Pakistan during the last three or four days is very sorrowful and reprehensible.

They said the protection of Namoos-e-Risalat is the responsibility of every Muslim, every Muslim is Ashiq-e-Rasool and even a Muslim with minimal faith cannot bear the blasphemy to the honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). They said that violence does not solve problems. "The deaths of policemen and protesters are very sorrowful and reprehensible. Talks between the government and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan should be successful," they said.

They said for the completion of suggestions as pointed out by prime minister in his Monday's speech, Ulema and Mashaykh of Pakistan and religious scholars are ready to cooperate with the government to implement the suggestions for legislation at world level and for effective action at respective levels.