Two dacoits held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Sabzi Mandi Police has arrested two persons involved in dacoities and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said. Sub-Inspector Liaquat Ali along with other officials which successfully busted two members’ dacoit gang involved in snatching valuables at gun point. They have been identified as Zahir-Ullah s/o Janta Gul and Bukhtair resident of Afghanistan Police team also recovered snatched cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people.