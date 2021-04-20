TLP supporters picket Lal Haveli, criticise Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: The banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) supporters Monday gathered round Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed’s Lal Haveli and raised full-throated slogans against him.

Sources said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the police and Rangers to enhance the security of interior minister and his residence. The staff locked all the doors and windows of the Lal Haveli.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar-ul-Haq and City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsen Younas reached the spot along with a heavy contingent of police and Rangers to avoid any untoward incident.

Police and other law enforcement agencies also conducted a search operation in the area adjacent to the Lal Haveli and investigated suspicious persons there. Plain clothes security officials have also been deployed in the area.

The angry supporters wanted to stage a sit-in but the local administration convinced them to register their protest and disperse peacefully. The lawyer community also staged a protest at the Kutchery Chowk. The TLP supporters also staged a protest at G-9 Markaz and Aabpara in Islamabad.