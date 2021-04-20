Paragon case adjourned

LAHORE:An accountability court Monday adjourned the hearing of Paragon housing scam. Both Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared before the court and marked their attendance. According to the reference, Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the Paragon scam, voluntarily disclosed the facts related to the commission of offence and requested for pardon under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO 1999), which was granted by the competent authority.