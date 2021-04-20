close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2021

Dr Shabbir elected PIMA Punjab president

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2021

LAHORE:Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) Punjab Chapter has completed its presidential elections on Monday. PIMA Punjab members elected Dr Shabbir Ahmed Kallu as the President of PIMA Punjab for the next two years. The oath-taking ceremony was held online with the participation of members of the Provincial Executive Council. Central President PIMA Dr Khubaib Shahid specially attended the oath-taking ceremony which was presided over by the outgoing President Dr Imran Zafar.

