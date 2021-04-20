CCPO inquires after injured cops, gives away cheques

LAHORE:CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar Monday visited the house of injured Nawankot DSP who was made hostage along with other members of LEAs and tortured by the workers of a religious party.

DIG Operations, SSP Admin and other senior police officers accompanied him. CCPO presented the DSP with a bouquet and a financial relief cheque. The DSP informed the CCPO about kidnapping details and torture by the proscribed party activists. Later, the CCPO visited Services Hospital and inquired after Constable Muhammad Naeem and Inspector Athar Aziz. Constable Muhammad Naeem fractured both his legs in a clash with the activists. The CCPO presented the injured police personnel with bouquets and financial relief cheques. He directed the officers concerned to enquire about the injured personnel on daily basis and ensure provision of best medical facilities.

He also visited the house of Kahna SHO who was also kidnapped by the activists of a religious party. He presented him with a bouquet of flowers and a financial relief cheque.