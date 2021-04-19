Woman electrocuted in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A 24-year old woman electrocuted while washing clothes on a machine in Rakh Shakot area in the limits of Bandkorai Police Station on Sunday.

Fayyaz Din, a resident of Rakh Shakot area, told the police that he was present at his shop at Treeli Adda when got information that his wife Ameena Bibi had received electric shocks.

He said that he rushed to his home and found his found wife dead.

The complainant told the police that his wife had electric shocks while washing clothes with a machine. The police have registered a case and started investigation.