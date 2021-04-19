RPO visits families of martyred cops

MUZAFFARGARH: Regional Police Officer DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana visited the families of the police personnel martyred in a road accident, and also inquired after the police officials injured in a clash with the members of a banned organisation. The RPO visited the houses of constables Muhammad Subhan and Qaiser Hussain who were martyred in an accident of prison van.

Saluting the families of the martyrs, the RPO said that constables Muhammad Subhan and Qaiser Hussain who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were proud of the Police Department.

The RPO asked the families of the martyred cops that their all problems would be solved at their doorstep. The families of the martyred cops said, “In the presence of a professional commander like Faisal Rana, we will always find ourselves in the shadow of compassion.”

Meanwhile, the RPO also inquired after the police personnel who were injured in a clash with the members of banned organisation. He said the miscreants were being arrested.