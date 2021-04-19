In our country, unfortunately, no attention is being paid to first aid education. In rural areas, many people lose their lives on their way to hospitals, which are far away from villages, as there is no one to give them immediate assistance.

To save people's lives, it is quite important to promote first aid education in developing countries like Pakistan. This medical training should be given to students and to people living in remote areas. Also, the authorities should provide first aid kits to people so that they can provide first and immediate assistance to people in need. Parents should also encourage their children to get first aid training.

Hafsa Zoha

Lahore