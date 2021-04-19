It has been more than a year since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the entire world. Those countries who took strict measures managed to win their battle against the virus. Initially, Pakistan was moving in the right direction. It even received applauses from other countries that lauded the country’s quick response. At that time, many people took the virus seriously and cooperated with the government. They followed SOPs and played their part in the fight against the virus. Now, however, the picture is just the opposite. The third wave of the virus is proving to be quite lethal. But the government and people aren’t taking it seriously. The measures taken by the authorities to contain the spread of the virus are not enough.

In Buner, there has been a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases. The reason for this sudden hike is the violation of SOPs. Some weeks back, a funeral was arranged in our area, nobody followed SOPs. Our non-serious attitude needs to be fixed. In case we fail to follow SOPs, we will witnessed the worst situation.

Usman Ali

Buner

*****

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Covid-19 pandemic is at its critical point. At present, India has the world’s second-highest number of coronavirus cases. People, however, are still not listening to the government’s orders. In Haridwar, people were squeezed shoulder-to-shoulder on the bank of the Ganges River jostling for the dip, despite the risk of infection.

These religious gatherings, where people are not following SOPs, are becoming Covid-19 hotspots. It is necessary for the government to introduce special guidelines for such religious gatherings to reduce the spread of the virus.

Rehana Rafique

Peshawar