WSF AGM in Islamabad from Nov 24-28

ISLAMABAD: The World Squash Federation (WSF) has officially announced (The News broke the story -April 15 edition) holding 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Islamabad from November 24-28, 2021.

WSF Emeritus President Jahangir Khan – a six-time World Champion born in Karachi, Pakistan – will act as an ambassador of the event. A conference lasting a day and a half will take place before the AGM featuring high-level speakers from across the sporting world.

Representatives from over 40 National Federations are expected to attend the 51st WSF AGM.

“Pakistan has a rich heritage in squash with a host of former World No.1s and World Champions hailing from the nation, so it makes sense to start our second half-century of WSF AGMs there,” said WSF President Zena Wooldridge.

“I’m delighted that our Emeritus President, Jahangir Khan, will be the natural ambassador for our AGM. As one of the most successful squash athletes of all time, Jahangir is synonymous with the sport and I look forward to working with him closely during our visit in November.

“I also look forward to welcoming delegates from our National Federations from around the globe. The ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic meant that we couldn’t meet face-to-face at our most recent AGM last November, so I look forward to catching up with our National Federations in person this time around.”

WSF Emeritus President Jahangir Khan said: “Having participated in WSF meetings in different locations during my tenure with WSF, it is indeed a great pleasure and honour to host the WSF in my home country and to be its ambassador.

“I welcome the National Federations from all over the world wholeheartedly to share with them Pakistan’s inherent beauty with spectacular terrain, its historical treasures, diverse cultures, squash legacy and, most of all, the warmth of its people. The hospitality of Pakistanis is unrivaled and I’m certain delegates shall take back many fond memories with them.