Prices of essentials swell in Ramazan

Follies abound in Rawalpindi city and none can tell where the next round of absurdity will hit the ground. During Ramazan, the centre stage has been stolen by the escalating prices of daily essentials like milk, bread, ghee, oil, soap, eggs, fruits, and vegetables, etc.

“The unfolding stories of skyrocketed prices of items of daily use tempt me to feed on grains only. Fruit and vegetable prices have gone up over the last 10 days in a bizarre twist of turns,” says Aneeqa Zaidi.

Ramazan this year has come as the third wave of Covid-19 is becoming terrible. With no effect on unscrupulous traders this time, too they have spiked the prices of many essential commodities. They are busy cashing in on lax market monitoring and poor management,” says Hira Fatima.

“Traders have changed their market manipulation tricks in recent years. They used to hike the prices just before Ramazan, but now they increase it at least two months before the holy month of fasting. Kitchen market price hikes are dealing people a fresh blow when they are already struggling through pandemic-led income losses,” says Zainab Abbas.

“Despite claims by the government that the kitchen market has returned to normalcy after a sudden price surge, nothing seems right. Retailers and wholesalers say prices have been spiralling as they are purchasing items at a higher price,” says Saba Ali.

“A statement from the governmental quarter on commodity price hikes holds unscrupulous traders responsible for the recent hikes and terms it as a conspiracy. And the traders are able to do that as the government does not have adequate market monitoring and management,” says Naseem-e-Zahra.

Prices of broilers, one of the major sources of protein for people belonging to the low-income bracket, have been rising sharply for more than a month, despite the fact that there was no major supply crunch. I bought it yesterday from Shah Khalid Colony at Rs275 per kilo. It appears broiler price is less likely to be reduced before Ramazan,” says Sehrish Batool.

“Broiler demand usually rises before Shab-e-Barat all over the country. That is why the prices rose,” said Jamal Naqvi, a broiler retailer at Faisal Colony Bazar.

“Although it is mandatory for traders to display a list with purchase and sales rates of every item, none obeys it. Rather, hoarders, wholesalers, and retailers join hands to increase the prices of various items such as ghee, rice, pulses, edible oil, sugar, and grams,” says Iftikhar Hussain.

Zeenat Alvi says, “The commodity market turns volatile before Ramazan every year. However, the government has not yet been able to resolve the issue. It is unable to check commodity prices. There should be effective monitoring and penalties for manipulators. The government must step in and curb the greedy businesspersons.”