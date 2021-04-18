Four die in road mishaps

KARACHI: Four people died in separate road mishaps in parts of the city on Friday.

According to police, a motorcyclist died when an unidentified speedy vehicle hit him on Sharea Faisal near Karsaz. The casualty was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where he was identified as 50-year-old Ghulam Haider, son of Naseer Ahmed. A case has been registered and investigations are under way. Separately, a man, who was later identified as 55-year-old Abdur Rasheed, died in a road accident when a speedy vehicle hit him while he was crossing a road in the Baloch Colony area. He died on the spot and was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Police said the deceased was a resident of the Mehmoodabad area. A case has been registered. Two people were seriously injured in a road accident on the night between Thursday and Friday in the Keamari area. They were taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where they succumbed to their injuries. They were identified as 22-year-old Ahmed and 30-year-old Sameer Shah. Their bodies were later taken to Mansehra.