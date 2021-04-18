Businessmen congratulate Tarin

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday congratulated Shoukat Tarin for assuming the portfolio of federal finance minister and expressed the hope that he would further facilitate the business community, a statement said.

SAARC-CCI President Iftikhar Ali Malik, FPCCI vice presidents Raja Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Nawaz, Adeel Siddiqui and Muhammad Asif Jeewa, in a joint media statement, urged Tarin to focus on economic growth with specific direction for pursuing export-oriented policies.

The business community needed peaceful atmosphere, and business-friendly environment coupled with judicious and prudent monetary policies for strengthening the national economy on sound footings, they said.

Pakistan has tremendous potential and to get optimum benefits, consistent government policies and a clear roadmap was eminent, and could be possible through sustained economic policies, they said.

Rehmat Ullah Javed, founder secretary general of SAARC Chamber said the finance minister should attach great importance to SMEs, which always played a key role in the economies of the advanced and developed countries worldwide.

Now the business community across the country pinned high hopes for better package of incentives to accelerate the economic activities and stimulate the growth, they added.