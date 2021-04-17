Police force lauded for performance during protests

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Friday lauded the entire Islamabad police force for demonstrating brilliant performance during protests of religious party’s workers in the city. He made this appreciation while presiding over a meeting held here to review law and order situation in the city. The meeting was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, AIG (Special Branch) Muhammad Suleman, SSPs, Additional SP and Zonal SPs. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar briefed IGP about the steps taken to maintain law and order. The IGP said the protestors were handled in a professional manners and smooth flow of traffic was ensured in these days. He said the elaborate security arrangements were ensured on the venue of protests and logistic support was provided to security personnel in a smooth manner. He also appreciated the senior police officials who stood shoulder by shoulder with their jawans and succeeded to disperse the protestors.