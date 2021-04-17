Six killed in different incidents in Sukkur region

SUKKUR: As many as six people were killed in different incidents throughout the Sukkur region on Friday.

Reports said on Friday two motorcycles collided in district Sajawal, in which two motorcyclists, Syed Toufeeq Shah and Imran Mallah, were killed, while Ghulam Haider Shah and Mahboob critically injured. Reports said a speeding truck hit a motorcycle, in which a child Muntazir s/o Sikandar Solangi was killed in Nawabshah. In another incident, accused Iftikhar shot dead his father-in-law Punho Laghari in village Mahmood Laghari in Matli over a domestic issue and managed to escape from the spot. Reports said Akbar and Ghulam Haider Laghari, residents of village Saeed Laghari of Halla, were shot dead by some unidentified motorcyclists in Hyderabad. The police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and said the incident was a result of intra-clan dispute.