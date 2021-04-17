The reckless driving of motorcyclists is one of the main reasons for a rise in the number of fatal road accidents. Also, these people don’t wear helmets, and besides putting other commuters’ lives in danger, they put their lives at risk.

There should be a designated lane for motorcyclists so that they can drive safely. If timely steps are not taken, it will be almost impossible to drive a four-wheel vehicle on roads.

Mian Haseeb

Peshawar