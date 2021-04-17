close
Sat Apr 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 17, 2021

Safety first

Newspost

 
April 17, 2021

A few days back, I saw a woman crossing a busy street with her three children. Even though the group crossed the road safely, such acts can be dangerous. It was surprising to witness that the woman didn’t use the pedestrian bridge which was just a few steps away. In our country, the number of people getting injured in a road accident while crossing the road is quite high.

People shouldn’t take risks and must use pedestrian bridges to get to the other side of the road in a safe manner.

Asma Zulfiqar

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost