Safety first

A few days back, I saw a woman crossing a busy street with her three children. Even though the group crossed the road safely, such acts can be dangerous. It was surprising to witness that the woman didn’t use the pedestrian bridge which was just a few steps away. In our country, the number of people getting injured in a road accident while crossing the road is quite high.

People shouldn’t take risks and must use pedestrian bridges to get to the other side of the road in a safe manner.

Asma Zulfiqar

Karachi