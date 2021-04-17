4 outlets fined for deducting amount from Ehsaas funds

MANSEHRA: The tehsil administration has fined four outlets for receiving gratifications from deserving women in their payments of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in Oghi on Friday.

Led by the Assistant Commissioner Usman Ali, a team of different departments, including police, raided various shops and fined four of them Rs10,000 each for allegedly receiving gratifications from the beneficiaries.

The assistant commissioner also warned many others, saying that they should not receive a single penny from Ehsaas programme’s charity, which he said, was meant for deserving families only. “I would never tolerate any deduction from the disbursement of the Ehsaas programme and those found involved in such illegal practices would be taken to task,” Usman warned while speaking to retailers in the city and its suburbs. The deserving women had appealed to the assistant commissioner, complaining that some of the outlets specified by the administration for the disbursement of the Ehsaas program’s charity among women were deducting Rs200 each.