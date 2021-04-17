Shia scholar laid to rest

Shia scholar Allama Muhammad Aoun Naqvi, who passed away at a hospital in Karachi on Thursday, was laid to rest at the Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard on Friday. He was 56.

Naqvi was a central leader of the Jaffaria Alliance Pakistan. He was the elder brother of famous Shia scholar Shehnshah Naqvi. A large number of people attended his funeral prayers at the Rizvia Imambargah in Nazimabad.

A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Paksitan led by Zahid Mansoori also attended the funeral prayers. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Secretary General Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and other leaders also expressed their condolences over his death.

Aoun hailed from Khairpur and moved to Karachi during his youth. He was a well-known orator and authored more than 10 books. He had been admitted to an ICU at a private hospital in Karachi since April 4 after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.