Shia scholar laid to rest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Shia scholar Allama Muhammad Aoun Naqvi, who passed away at a hospital in Karachi on Thursday, was laid to rest at the Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard on Friday. He was 56.
Naqvi was a central leader of the Jaffaria Alliance Pakistan. He was the elder brother of famous Shia scholar Shehnshah Naqvi. A large number of people attended his funeral prayers at the Rizvia Imambargah in Nazimabad.
A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Paksitan led by Zahid Mansoori also attended the funeral prayers. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Secretary General Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and other leaders also expressed their condolences over his death.
Aoun hailed from Khairpur and moved to Karachi during his youth. He was a well-known orator and authored more than 10 books. He had been admitted to an ICU at a private hospital in Karachi since April 4 after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.