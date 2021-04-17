Complaint cell against profiteers

The Sindh government has established a special cell to register complaints against profiteering and hoarding by traders in the province, especially during the holy month of Ramazan. The announcement to this effect was made by Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Bureau of Supply and Prices Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan in a statement issued on Thursday. The concerned people can lodge their complaints every day from 9am onwards using the phone lines 021-99244608 and 021099244607.