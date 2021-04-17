Maintaining state writ mission of Punjab Police: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that protection of life and property of the citizens and maintaining the writ of the state is the mission of Punjab Police.

He said this while meeting the parents, wife and children of Constable Ali Imran Shaheed at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines here on Friday. Constable Ali Imran was martyred while performing his professional duties in the protests staged by an organisation, now banned.

The IG Punjab said that brave sons like Constable Ali Imran Shaheed are the pride of Punjab Police whose unparalleled sacrifice not only reflects the dedication, determination and duty of the police force but have also increased the honour and dignity of the Police Department.

He said that the families of Constable Ali Imran Shaheed and all other police martyrs are an important asset to Punjab Police, adding that steps are being taken for their best welfare and no stone will be left unturned for their welfare by utilising all available resources. The IG Punjab offered Fateha for the departed soul of Constable Ali Imran Shaheed and also presented a relief cheque to his father, Muhammad Rafique, from the Police Department.

Paying homage to the sacrifice of Constable Ali Imran Shaheed, the IG Punjab said that the Police Department would be present with the family of Ali Imran Shaheed on every occasion of joy and sorrow and every possible step would be taken for the education and training of the children of the martyr. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar and other officers, including DIG Operations Punjab Sohail Akhtar Sukhera were also present.

flag march: Lahore Police conducted the flag march for the fourth consecutive day in the City on Friday, in collaboration with the Rangers troops, to create a sense of security among the citizens and warn those disturbing law and order situation in the city. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar led the flag march while DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid, SSP Operations and other senior police officers also participated in the activity.

Contingents of Pakistan Rangers, Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, Traffic Police, Anti-Riot Force, Police Response Unit and Ababeel Force took part in the flag march. The police flag march started from District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, passed through different important roads and areas of the city including Empress Road, The Mall, Kalma Chowk, Shanghai Bridge, Ghazi Road, Bhatta Chowk, Lahore Ring Road, Karol Ghatti, Shahdara Chowk, Imamia Colony Railway Crossing, Bund Road, Babu Sabu Chowk, Thokar Niaz Baig and Canal Road.